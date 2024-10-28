Skip to Main content
Speakeasy
0
Order Now
101 W Main St, Troy, OH
365 Ludlow Avenue, Springfield, OH
Order Now
Home
/
Baked Sushi Dip
Baked Sushi Dip
$0
Baked Sushi Dip Removal Option
Select...
Appetizer
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Roasted chili ponzu salmon with crab, cream cheese, and Japanese 7 spice. Baked over rice, plated with wonton chips
Speakeasy Locations and Hours
Speakeasy Miso
(937) 703-1103
101 W Main St, Troy, OH 45373
Closed
•
Opens Friday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
Speakeasy Ramen
(937) 324-3722
365 Ludlow Avenue, Springfield, OH 45505
Closed
•
Opens Friday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement