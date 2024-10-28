Skip to Main content
Speakeasy
0
Order Now
101 W Main St, Troy, OH
365 Ludlow Avenue, Springfield, OH
Order Now
Home
/
Cheese Ramen
Cheese Ramen
$0
Ramen Mods
Select...
Cheese Ramen Removal Option
Select...
Other Mods
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Creamy Cheddar cheese broth, noodles, topped with crispy fried chicken, chashu pork, brined egg, corn, scallions, and spicy red garlic oil (garnished with fresh grated Parm)
Speakeasy Locations and Hours
Speakeasy Miso
(937) 703-1103
101 W Main St, Troy, OH 45373
Closed
•
Opens Friday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
Speakeasy Ramen
(937) 324-3722
365 Ludlow Avenue, Springfield, OH 45505
Closed
•
Opens Friday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement