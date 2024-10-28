Skip to Main content
Speakeasy
0
Order Now
101 W Main St, Troy, OH
365 Ludlow Avenue, Springfield, OH
Order Now
Home
/
Sapporo Ramen
Sapporo Ramen
$0
Ramen Mods
Select...
Sapporo Removal Option
Select...
Other Mods
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Pork and red miso broth, noodles, topped with chashu pork, ginger miso ground chicken, bok choy, scallion, bamboo, bean sprouts, brined egg, corn, and nori butter
Speakeasy Locations and Hours
Speakeasy Miso
(937) 703-1103
101 W Main St, Troy, OH 45373
Closed
•
Opens Friday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
Speakeasy Ramen
(937) 324-3722
365 Ludlow Avenue, Springfield, OH 45505
Closed
•
Opens Friday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement