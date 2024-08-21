Includes movie ticket, one signature cocktail, and a bowl of ramen! Please save the confirmation email from this purchase to show at the door on the day of the event. 10/15/2024, DOORS OPEN at 6:30 PM. 101 W Main St. Troy, OH 45373 This is a story that’s never been told. SHOW HER THE MONEY addresses how women are getting less than 2% of venture capital funding and demystifies what venture capital is. The film follows four visionary entrepreneurs as they endure uphill battles to turn their ideas into reality. In spite of their dedication and passion constantly being challenged, these women, with the financial support and mentorship of their angel investors, become even more determined, resourceful and resilient, and the growth of their businesses is mind-blowing. Each business has the potential to become a “unicorn” … a billion dollar business.