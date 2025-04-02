Speakeasy Miso
101 W Main St, Troy, OH
Food
Signature Ramen
Specials
Starters
Sushi
Sides
Sweets
Industry Night Ramen and Draft
Food (GH)
Signature Ramen
Specials
Starters
Sushi
Sides
Sweets
Industry Night Ramen and Draft
Spicy Tuna
Ahi tuna, avocado, scallions, fried onion and garlic chips tossed in a tobanjan hot sauce
Spicy Tuna Removal Option
Gluten-Free Option
Speakeasy Locations and Hours
Speakeasy Miso
(937) 703-1103
Open now • Closes at 9PM
Speakeasy Ramen
(937) 324-3722
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 11AM