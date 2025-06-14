Speakeasy Miso
101 W Main St, Troy, OH
Food
Signature Ramen
Specials
Starters
Veggie Pho Gyoza$7.95
Crab Rangoon$8.95
Seaweed Salad$5.95
Edamame$5.95
Spicy Edamame$6.95
Philly Steak Egg Rolls$9.95
Sushi Ball Arancini$12.95
Cucumber Salad$5.95
Jalapeno Popper Rangoons$9.95
Chicken Gyoza$7.95
Chicken and Waffles$16.95
Bao Sweet and Spicy$16.95
Bao Pork Belly$16.95
Ahi Tuna Wonton Crisps$14.95
Fried Green Beans$10.95OUT OF STOCK
Onion Rings$12.95
Salmon +. Crab Rangoon$9.95
Sushi
Sides
Sweets
Catering
Welcome to our catering menu, for questions, help placing your order, or to make modifications to these items, please contact Carly, our catering lead, at carly.hensley@gmail.com or 937-510-3833
BYO Ramen Bar (per person)$38.00
BYO Sushi Bar (per person)$28.00
Sweet & Spicy Chicken w/ Rangoons (per person)$18.00
Bento Box (per person)$22.00
Banh Mi & Fries (per person)$20.00
Hakata Ramen (per person)$20.00
Thai Curry (per person)$18.00
Hakodate Ramen (per person)$20.00
Crispy Shoyu Ramen (per person)$24.00
Tokyo Ramen (per person)$20.00
Cheese Ramen (per person)$22.00
Sweet & Spicy Chicken (large tray, serves 16-20)$175.00
Sweet & Spicy Chicken (small tray, serves 8-12)$115.00
Cucumber Salad (large tray, serves 16-20)$45.00
Cucumber Salad (small tray, serves 8-12)$30.00
Crab Rangoon (large tray, serves 16-20)$115.00
Crab Rangoon (small tray, serves 8-12)$80.00
Assorted App Tray (large tray, serves 16-20)$115.00
Assorted App Tray (small tray, serves 8-12)$80.00
Loaded Crab Rangoon Fries (large tray, serves 16-20)$120.00
Loaded Crab Rangoon Fries (small tray, serves 8-12)$85.00
Gyoza Sampler (large tray, serves 16-20)$100.00
Gyoza Sampler (small tray, serves 8-12)$75.00
