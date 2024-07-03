Speakeasy Ramen
Non Alcoholic Bevs
Tea & Juice
Beer
Beer
- Grainworks Scottish Mist DRAFT$7.50
- Yellow Springs Zoetic$6.00
- Rhinegeist Truth$6.00
- Kitty Paw Seltzer$6.50
- Blake's Hard Cider$6.00
- Rhinegeist Bubbles$5.00
- Moeller Blackberry Prairie$5.50
- Warped Wing Flyer Red$5.50
- Trotwood$5.50
- Moeller Honeywagon$5.50
- North High New Course$5.50
- North High Stick$5.50
- Sonder Voss$6.00
- Warped Wing Ermal's$5.50
- Saucy Juicy ASAP$6.25
- Sapporo$8.00
- Kirin Ichiban$4.50
- Budweiser$2.75
- Bud Light$2.75
- Bud Light Lime$3.50
- Miller Lite$2.75
- Stroh's$3.00
- Coors Light$2.75
- Coors Stubby$3.00
- PBR$3.50
- Yuengling$2.75
- Michelob Ultra$2.75
- Angry Orchard Crisp Apple$3.75
- Nutri Cranberry Vodka$6.50
- White Claws$4.75
- Stella Artois$3.25
- Corona Extra$3.25
- Heineken NA$4.00
- Goralimi Pilnser$8.25
- Stella NA$3.50
- Triple Jam$6.50
- Trees of Tahoe$5.50
- Pretentious Truculent$11.00
- Warped Wing Radio Vision IPA$5.50
- Raspberry Beret$11.50
- Disco Dancer$6.00
- Rhinegeist Juicy Truth$6.00
- YS Just Be Nice$6.00
- Salon Noir Rasp Porter$10.00
Draft Beer
Wine/Sake
Sake
Wine
BTL Wine
Merch
Send Noods Short Sleeve
Send Noods Tank
Red Speakeasy Ramen Hat
Market Chili Oil
Stickers
