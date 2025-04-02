Speakeasy Ramen
365 Ludlow Avenue, Springfield, OH
The following major food allergens are used as ingredients in our kitchen: dairy, egg, wheat, fish, soy, & sesame. Please notify an employee of any allergens.
Liquor
Craft Cocktails
Vodka
Gin
Tequila
Whiskey
Ancient Age (WELL)$4.00
Bench Mark 8$4.00
Blanton's$12.00
Buffalo Trace$8.50
Crown Royal$6.00
Dewars$7.00
Eagle Rare$16.00
Elijah Craig$8.50
Fireball$5.00
George Dickel
George Dickle$6.00
Jack Daniels$5.50
Jameson$6.00
Jim Beam$5.50
Knob Creek$9.00
Makers Mark$8.00
Rubicon Creek$8.00
Scott's$9.00
Taliskers$18.00
Weller Reserve$7.50
Woodford Reserve$9.00
Woodford Rye$9.00
Liqueurs
Tuck N Reds Moonshine
Non Alcoholic Bevs
Tea & Juice
Beer
Bottle/Can Beer
Yellow Springs Zoetic$6.00
Rhinegeist Truth$6.00
Rhinegeist Bubbles$5.00
Warped Wing Flyer Red$5.50
Trotwood$5.50
Sonder Voss$6.00
Saucy Juicy ASAP$6.25
Sapporo$8.00
Kirin Ichiban$4.50
Budweiser$2.75
Bud Light$2.75
Miller Lite$2.75
Stroh's$3.00
Coors Light$2.75
Coors Stubby$3.00
PBR$3.50
Yuengling$2.75
Michelob Ultra$2.75
Angry Orchard Crisp Apple$3.75
Nutri Cranberry Vodka$6.50
White Claws$4.75
Stella Artois$3.25
Corona Extra$3.25
Stella NA$3.50
Triple Jam$6.50
Trees of Tahoe$5.50
Pretentious Truculent$11.00OUT OF STOCK
Warped Wing Radio Vision IPA$5.50
Raspberry Beret$11.50OUT OF STOCK
Disco Dancer$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Rhinegeist Juicy Truth$6.00
YS Just Be Nice$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Salon Noir Rasp Porter$10.00
-196 Seltzer$7.00
Rhinegeist Bloom$5.50
Warped Wing Lagerstadt Oktoberfest$6.00
Rhinegeist Franz$6.00
Warped Wing Gamma Bomb$5.50
North High Filthy McNasty$6.50
North High Honey Wheat$5.50
Draft Beer
Wine/Sake
Sake
Wine
BTL Wine
Merch
Send Noods Short Sleeve
Send Noods Tank
Red Speakeasy Ramen Hat
Market Chili Oil
Stickers
Noodle Lady Red Baseball T
Speakeasy Locations and Hours
Speakeasy Miso
(937) 703-1103
Open now • Closes at 9PM
Speakeasy Ramen
(937) 324-3722
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 11AM