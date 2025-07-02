Speakeasy Ramen
365 Ludlow Avenue, Springfield, OH
Food
Foods
The following major food allergens are used as ingredients in our kitchen: dairy, egg, wheat, fish, soy, & sesame. Please notify an employee of any allergens.
Sushi
Sushi Rolls
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Desserts
Non Alcoholic Bevs
Tea & Juice
Ramune
Beer
Bottle/Can Beer
Yellow Springs Zoetic$6.00
Rhinegeist Truth$6.00
Rhinegeist Bubbles$5.00
Warped Wing Flyer Red$5.50
Trotwood$5.50
Sonder Voss$6.00
Saucy Juicy ASAP$6.25
Sapporo$8.00
Kirin Ichiban$4.50
Budweiser$2.75
Bud Light$2.75
Miller Lite$2.75
Stroh's$3.00
Coors Light$2.75
Coors Stubby$3.00
PBR$3.50
Yuengling$2.75
Michelob Ultra$2.75
Angry Orchard Crisp Apple$3.75
Nutri Cranberry Vodka$6.50
White Claws$4.75
Stella Artois$3.25
Corona Extra$3.25
Stella NA$3.50
Triple Jam$6.50
Trees of Tahoe$5.50
Pretentious Truculent$11.00OUT OF STOCK
Warped Wing Radio Vision IPA$5.50
Raspberry Beret$11.50OUT OF STOCK
Disco Dancer$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Rhinegeist Juicy Truth$6.00
YS Just Be Nice$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Salon Noir Rasp Porter$10.00
-196 Seltzer$7.00
Rhinegeist Bloom$5.50
Warped Wing Lagerstadt Oktoberfest$6.00
Rhinegeist Franz$6.00
Warped Wing Gamma Bomb$5.50
North High Filthy McNasty$6.50
North High Honey Wheat$5.50
Wiedemann's Cannon Ball Sour$6.00
Shaggin Wagon$5.50
Draft Beer
Wine/Sake
Sake
Wine
BTL Wine
Liquor
Craft Cocktails
Vodka
Gin
Tequila
Whiskey
Ancient Age (WELL)$4.00
Bench Mark 8$4.00
Blanton's$12.00
Buffalo Trace$8.50
Crown Royal$6.00
Dewars$7.00
Eagle Rare$16.00
Elijah Craig$8.50
Fireball$5.00
George Dickel
George Dickle$6.00
Jack Daniels$5.50
Jameson$6.00
Jim Beam$5.50
Knob Creek$9.00
Makers Mark$8.00
Rubicon Creek$8.00
Scott's$9.00
Taliskers$18.00
Weller Reserve$7.50
Woodford Reserve$9.00
Woodford Rye$9.00
Wild Turkey 101$8.50
Liqueurs
Tuck N Reds Moonshine
Merch
Send Noods Short Sleeve
Send Noods Tank
Red Speakeasy Ramen Hat
Stickers
Noodle Lady Red Baseball T
Sushi (3PO)
Kimchi Rangoon
Speakeasy Locations and Hours
Speakeasy Miso
(937) 703-1103
Open now • Closes at 9PM
Speakeasy Ramen
(937) 324-3722
Open now • Closes at 9PM