Speakeasy Ramen
Sushi (Wednesdays ONLY)
Liquor
Seasonal Cocktails
- Lychee Margarita$10.00
- Ripe Cherry Mule$10.00
- Rubicon Creek Old Fashioned$12.00
- Lemon Lavender Martini$10.00
- Hibiscus South Side$10.00
- Blueberry Mojito$9.00
- Cuban Sunrise$9.00
- Four Peel Gin Ricky$10.00
- Luxardo Cherry Limeade$11.00
- Blueberry Lemonade$8.00
- Island Mule$8.00
- Whiskey Smash$8.00
- Speakeasy Margarita$8.00
- Sake Slinger$10.00
- Wellness Martini$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Vodka
Gin
Tequila
Whiskey
- Jack Daniels$5.50
- Jim Beam$5.50
- Jameson$6.00
- Ancient Age (WELL)$4.00
- Buffalo Trace$8.50
- Bench Mark 8$4.00
- Crown Royal$6.00
- Dewars$7.00
- Fireball$5.00
- Makers Mark$8.00
- Woodford Reserve$9.00
- Weller Reserve$7.50
- Rubicon Creek$8.00
- Woodford Rye$9.00
- George Dickle$6.00
- Taliskers$18.00
- Elijah Craig$8.50
- Blanton's$12.00
- Eagle Rare$16.00
- George Dickel
Liqueurs
Non Alcoholic Bevs
Tea & Juice
Beer
Beer
- Grainworks Scottish Mist DRAFT$7.50
- Yellow Springs Zoetic$6.00
- Rhinegeist Truth$6.00
- Kitty Paw Seltzer$6.50
- Blake's Hard Cider$6.00
- Rhinegeist Bubbles$5.00
- Moeller Blackberry Prairie$5.50
- Warped Wing Flyer Red$5.50
- Trotwood$5.50
- Moeller Honeywagon$5.50
- North High New Course$5.50
- North High Stick$5.50
- Sonder Voss$6.00
- Warped Wing Ermal's$5.50
- Saucy Juicy ASAP$6.25
- Sapporo$8.00
- Kirin Ichiban$4.50
- Budweiser$2.75
- Bud Light$2.75
- Bud Light Lime$3.50
- Miller Lite$2.75
- Stroh's$3.00
- Coors Light$2.75
- Coors Stubby$3.00
- PBR$3.50
- Yuengling$2.75
- Michelob Ultra$2.75
- Angry Orchard Crisp Apple$3.75
- Nutri Cranberry Vodka$6.50
- White Claws$4.75
- Stella Artois$3.25
- Corona Extra$3.25
- Heineken NA$4.00
- Goralimi Pilnser$8.25
- Stella NA$3.50
- Triple Jam$6.50
- Trees of Tahoe$5.50
- Pretentious Truculent$11.00
- Warped Wing Radio Vision IPA$5.50
- Raspberry Beret$11.50
- Disco Dancer$6.00
- Rhinegeist Juicy Truth$6.00
PBR
Draft Beer
Wine/Sake
Sake
Wine
BTL Wine
Merch
Send Noods Short Sleeve
Send Noods Tank
Red Speakeasy Ramen Hat
Market Chili Oil
Speakeasy Locations and Hours
Speakeasy Miso
(937) 703-1103
Open now • Closes at 9PM
Speakeasy Ramen
(937) 324-3722
Open now • Closes at 9PM