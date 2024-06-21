Speakeasy Ramen
Liquor
Seasonal Cocktails
- Lychee Margarita$10.00
- Ripe Cherry Mule$10.00
- Rubicon Creek Old Fashioned$12.00
- Lemon Lavender Martini$10.00
- Hibiscus South Side$10.00
- Blueberry Mojito$9.00
- Cuban Sunrise$9.00
- Four Peel Gin Ricky$10.00
- Luxardo Cherry Limeade$11.00
- Blueberry Lemonade$8.00
- Island Mule$8.00
- Whiskey Smash$8.00
- Speakeasy Margarita$8.00
- Sake Slinger$10.00
- Wellness Martini$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Vodka
Gin
Tequila
Whiskey
- Jack Daniels$5.50
- Jim Beam$5.50
- Jameson$6.00
- Ancient Age (WELL)$4.00
- Buffalo Trace$8.50
- Bench Mark 8$4.00
- Crown Royal$6.00
- Dewars$7.00
- Fireball$5.00
- Makers Mark$8.00
- Woodford Reserve$9.00
- Weller Reserve$7.50
- Rubicon Creek$8.00
- Woodford Rye$9.00
- George Dickle$6.00
- Taliskers$18.00
- Elijah Craig$8.50
- Blanton's$12.00
- Eagle Rare$16.00
- George Dickel
Liqueurs
Non Alcoholic Bevs
Tea & Juice
Beer
Beer
- Grainworks Scottish Mist DRAFT$7.50
- Yellow Springs Zoetic$6.00
- Rhinegeist Truth$6.00
- Kitty Paw Seltzer$6.50
- Blake's Hard Cider$6.00
- Rhinegeist Bubbles$5.00
- Moeller Blackberry Prairie$5.50
- Warped Wing Flyer Red$5.50
- Trotwood$5.50
- Moeller Honeywagon$5.50
- North High New Course$5.50
- North High Stick$5.50
- Sonder Voss$6.00
- Warped Wing Ermal's$5.50
- Saucy Juicy ASAP$6.25
- Sapporo$8.00
- Kirin Ichiban$4.50
- Budweiser$2.75
- Bud Light$2.75
- Bud Light Lime$3.50
- Miller Lite$2.75
- Stroh's$3.00
- Coors Light$2.75
- Coors Stubby$3.00
- PBR$3.50
- Yuengling$2.75
- Michelob Ultra$2.75
- Angry Orchard Crisp Apple$3.75
- Nutri Cranberry Vodka$6.50
- White Claws$4.75
- Stella Artois$3.25
- Corona Extra$3.25
- Heineken NA$4.00
- Goralimi Pilnser$8.25
- Stella NA$3.50
- Triple Jam$6.50
- Trees of Tahoe$5.50
- Pretentious Truculent$11.00
- Warped Wing Radio Vision IPA$5.50
- Raspberry Beret$11.50
- Disco Dancer$6.00
- Rhinegeist Juicy Truth$6.00
- YS Just Be Nice$6.00
- Salon Noir Rasp Porter$10.00
Draft Beer
Wine/Sake
Sake
Wine
BTL Wine
Merch
Send Noods Short Sleeve
Send Noods Tank
Red Speakeasy Ramen Hat
Market Chili Oil
Salon Noir Rasp Porter
Speakeasy Locations and Hours
Speakeasy Miso
(937) 703-1103
Open now • Closes at 9PM
Speakeasy Ramen
(937) 324-3722
Open now • Closes at 9PM